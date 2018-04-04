 FIFA rule may dash Zlatan's 2018 World Cup dream - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FIFA rule may dash Zlatan’s 2018 World Cup dream – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

FIFA rule may dash Zlatan's 2018 World Cup dream
Vanguard
Zlatan Ibrahimovic may be about to see his World Cup dreams dashed by a FIFA rule which prevents him from coming out of international retirement with Sweden. The former Manchester United striker, who is now on the books of the LA Galaxy of Major League
Champions League: Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's wonder goal against JuventusDaily Post Nigeria
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Cristiano Ronaldo's wonder goal better than my debut LA Galaxy strikeESPN
Report Claims Zlatan Ibrahimovic Turned Down Hugely Lucrative China Move to Join LA GalaxySports Illustrated
FOXSports.com –Manchester Evening News –SBS – The World Game –International Business Times
all 144 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.