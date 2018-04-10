Fighting Social Injustice As Important As Fighting Abortion – Pope — Nigeria Today

Fighting Social Injustice As Important As Fighting Abortion – Pope

Pope Francis said on Monday that Catholics should not give “excessive importance” to certain Church rules while disregarding others, urging opponents of abortion to show equal passion for the lives of the poor and oppressed. The pope made his appeal in a major document known as an Apostolic Exhortation called “Gaudete et Exsultate” (Rejoice and […]

The post Fighting Social Injustice As Important As Fighting Abortion – Pope appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

