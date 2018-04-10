 Fighting Social Injustice As Important As Fighting Abortion – Pope — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fighting Social Injustice As Important As Fighting Abortion – Pope

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Pope Francis said on Monday that Catholics should not give “excessive importance” to certain Church rules while disregarding others, urging opponents of abortion to show equal passion for the lives of the poor and oppressed. The pope made his appeal in a major document known as an Apostolic Exhortation called “Gaudete et Exsultate” (Rejoice and […]

The post Fighting Social Injustice As Important As Fighting Abortion – Pope appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.