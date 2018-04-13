 Final Year Pharmacy Student Of DELSU Allegedly Commits Suicide With 2 Packs Of Sniper (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Final Year Pharmacy Student Of DELSU Allegedly Commits Suicide With 2 Packs Of Sniper (Photos)

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Final Year Pharmacy Student Of DELSU Allegedly Commits Suicide With 2 Packs Of Sniper. A Pharmacy Student Of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Identified as Urumah Efe took his life yesterday taking two pack of sniper. The Suppose-final-Year Pharmacy Student was said to have taken his life after he was asked to probate for the …

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

