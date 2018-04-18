Finally, APC releases time table for Convention, Congresses — Nigeria Today

Finally, APC releases time table for Convention, Congresses

Finally, the All Progressives Congress, APC has officially released the much awaited time table for its national convention, ward, local government and state congresses late Wednesday.

The time table as signed by APC national organising secretary, Osita Izunaso showed that ward congress to elect ward EXCO holds Wednesday May 2 and appeals arising from the conduct of ward congress and local government congress is slated for Thursday, May 3.

Local government congress to elect Ward EXCO at that level and three delegates to the national convention holds Saturday, May 5 while appeals arising from the conduct of local government congress will be received Monday, May 7.

According to the time table, State congress is on Wednesday, May 9 and appeals are to be entertained on Thursday, May 10.

The time table indicated that Monday, May 14 is the date for the national convention during which national officers will be elected into the national executive committee of the party.

Business Day gathered that the time table is a ratification of the earlier notification sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission after Wednesday’s emergency meeting of APC National Working Committee, NWC.

JAMES KWEN, ABUJA

