Finally, Tecno Announces Pre-Order Of Its Highly Sought After Camon X And Camon X-Pro Smartphones — Nigeria Today

Finally, Tecno Announces Pre-Order Of Its Highly Sought After Camon X And Camon X-Pro Smartphones

Just in case you missed it, Africa’s leading smartphone maker TECNO Mobile held a fantastic event at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre last Thursday to announce the release of its latest smartphone duo – the CAMON X and CAMON X-Pro in the presence of local & international media houses, industry leaders, TV personalities and mobile phone enthusiasts.

The latest CAMON duo debuts state-of-the-art innovation inside out. The CAMON X spots a 20MP clear Selfie camera while the X Pro spots a 24MP advanced camera, 18:9 full view screen, advanced face recognition technology, upgraded octa core 2.0GHzprocessor, 6-inch screen, latest HiOS 3.3 and Android 8.1 Oreo OS. Equipped with the latest generation of dual ISP image processor, the device can capture stunning images clearer and faster. The two processors work synchronously to reduce night noise and ensure natural colour reduction so colours can be more gorgeous and pictures more spectacular.

Really the CAMON X and X-Pro are not just Selfie machines – they are worth more. The devices carry 16MP rear camera optimized to shoot better pictures so you can be sure of clean and clear images regardless of which camera was used.

Now forget about camera for a second and be blown away by the cutting-edge Face ID technology; this new security technology can be used to easily unlock the phone when lighting up the screen. By grasping face information at 500ms recognition rate, the device can be unlocked using the Face ID feature faster than if the fingerprint scanner was used.

TECNO CAMON X PRE-ORDER

Due to high demands for this stylish device since its launch few days ago, TECNO has gone ahead to release pre-order information on how to own one. The Pre-order will run from April 9 – 11, 2018 at all SLOT shops, 3C Hub and exclusive TECNO shops across Nigeria. People who pre-order the CAMON X will be getting a free gift box upon pre-order.

To Pre-order, simply deposit an initial sum of N2,000 and then pay the balance upon receipt of the device. First sale of the product across Nigeria will start from April 12 – 18, 2018 and will retail for N58,900. The CAMON X is available in Midnight Black, Champagne Gold and City Blue.

