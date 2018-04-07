Financial Experts Tie MPR Review To 2018 Budget Approval — Nigeria Today

Financial Experts Tie MPR Review To 2018 Budget Approval
Financial experts on Thursday expressed optimism that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would review the interest rate at its subsequent meetings when the 2018 budget would have been passed. The experts said this in Lagos while reacting to the outcome of the first MPC meeting for the year. They emphasized that the Monetary Policy Rate […]
