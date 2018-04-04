Finnish postal fees edging upward - YLE News — Nigeria Today

Finnish postal fees edging upward – YLE News

Finnish postal fees edging upward

YLE News

The cost of sending cards and letters in Finland is set to rise next month. Postin lajittelukeskus Helsingin Ilmalassa. Posti says that hand-processing of letters is pricey. Image: Juha Kivioja / Yle. The Finnish postal service is hiking postal fees in …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

