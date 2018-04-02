Fire guts ECWA Church complex Gusau — Nigeria Today

Fire guts ECWA Church complex Gusau

Fire out break has razed First ECWA Church Complex in Gusau, Zamfara state, the Associate Pastor of the Church Mr Micah Liti has confirmed.

Liti, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Monday, said the fire started around 1 a.m on Monday when the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) restored electricity.

According to him, the complex of the church comprising two houses of Reverend and Associate Pastor, NYSC Corpers Lodge and a guest house were razed by the inferno.

[AD]

He said, “there is no lost of lives or injuries but we lost property worth millions of naira and important things including our valuable documents.

“We thank God with the response of the state Fire Service, even though they came late, but they assisted in putting out the fire,” he said.

When contacted, the Deputy Director incharge of fire prevention and public enlightenment of the State Fire Service Department, Abdullahi Jibo confirmed the incident and appealed to members of the public to always ensure fire safety.

Jibo also called on the people of the state to use distress calls numbers of the department when ever there is fire outbreak.

He reiterated that the state fire service was ever ready to act in saving lives and property as regards to fire outbreak.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

