Fire Outburst! Rubber Warehouse Set Ablaze — Nigeria Today

Fire Outburst! Rubber Warehouse Set Ablaze
Rubber warehouse in west Sumatra was on fire today, April 23,2018. According to report fire fighters tried to extinguish fire at the rubber warehouse in Indonesia. No casualties were reported so far
The post Fire Outburst! Rubber Warehouse Set Ablaze appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!