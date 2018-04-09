 Firearms Act: Police display 425 recovered firearms - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Firearms Act: Police display 425 recovered firearms – Daily Trust

Daily Trust

Firearms Act: Police display 425 recovered firearms
Daily Trust
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has exhibited 425 guns recovered from the public in an ongoing operation to mop-up illegal firearms across the country. The spokesman of the Police, ACP Jimoh Moshood displayed the guns at the Force Headquarters on Monday
Prohibited firearms: Police recover 425 firearms, extend deadline to April 30The Eagle Online
Police recover 425 illegal firearms in AbujaThe Nation Newspaper
Illegal firearms: 425 firearms recovered, deadline extend to April 30P.M. News
NAIJA.NG –Africa Independent Television
