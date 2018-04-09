Firearms Act: Police display 425 recovered firearms - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Firearms Act: Police display 425 recovered firearms – Daily Trust
Firearms Act: Police display 425 recovered firearms
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has exhibited 425 guns recovered from the public in an ongoing operation to mop-up illegal firearms across the country. The spokesman of the Police, ACP Jimoh Moshood displayed the guns at the Force Headquarters on Monday …
