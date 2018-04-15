Firm urges stakeholders to strengthen insurance market - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Firm urges stakeholders to strengthen insurance market – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Firm urges stakeholders to strengthen insurance market
Guardian (blog)
Promoters of Veritas Kapital Assurance have advised stakeholders in the insurance sector to take advantage of the nation's population to strengthen insurance market and deepen its penetration. Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of Veritas Assurance …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!