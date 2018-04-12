FIRS, EFCC reveal plan against tax defaulters — Nigeria Today

FIRS, EFCC reveal plan against tax defaulters

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have agreed to jointly go after individuals and organisations who refuse to pay the right taxes. During a courtesy visit to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, Executive Chairman of FIRS, Tunde Fowler, said the agencies will also target taxpayers who […]

