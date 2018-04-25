FIRS generates N1.17tn in three months - The Punch — Nigeria Today

FIRS generates N1.17tn in three months – The Punch
FIRS generates N1.17tn in three months
The Federal Inland Revenue Service generated a total of N1.17tn in the first quarter of this year from the collection of various taxes, according to a document in the possession of our correspondent. This was a significant rise over the N778.19bn …
FIRS posts ₦1.17 trillion revenue in Q1 2018
