FIRS Recover N29bn From Withholding Tax/VAT In 5 Months — Nigeria Today

FIRS Recover N29bn From Withholding Tax/VAT In 5 Months

The management teams of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) say they have recovered the sum of N29 billion withholding tax from banks and other financial institutions in the country between November 2017 and March 2018. FIRS said the partnership will beam searchlights on defaulting taxpayers who […]

The post FIRS Recover N29bn From Withholding Tax/VAT In 5 Months appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

