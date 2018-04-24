 First Bank offers customers chance to watch 2018 FIFA World Cup live in Russia - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

First Bank offers customers chance to watch 2018 FIFA World Cup live in Russia – The Eagle Online

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

First Bank offers customers chance to watch 2018 FIFA World Cup live in Russia
The Eagle Online
Each winner will be entitled to take a partner along for a five-day all-expense paid trip to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup event. By The Eagle Online On Apr 24, 2018. Share. In partnership with Visa International, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has
Use your FirstBank Visa Gold Card and stand a chance to watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup live in Russia!Nairametrics
Two to win trips to 2018 FIFA World Cup from FirstBank Visa Gold card promoWorldStage

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.