First “Big Brother Naija” winner Katung Aduwak welcomes Baby Boy👶🏽 — Nigeria Today

First “Big Brother Naija” winner Katung Aduwak welcomes Baby Boy👶🏽

Katung Aduwak, winner of the first season of “Big Brother Naija,” has welcomed a baby boy. Aduwak shared the news on his Twitter, writing that his life has changed forever. He wrote: Life for me as I know it is over…today is the 1st day of the rest of my life.I gladly welcome this new […]

The post First “Big Brother Naija” winner Katung Aduwak welcomes Baby Boy👶🏽 appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

