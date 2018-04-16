First Lady urges UWESO to support child refugees, communities — Nigeria Today

First Lady urges UWESO to support child refugees, communities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | First Lady and Founder of Uganda Women’s Efforts to Save Orphans (UWESO), Janet Kataaha Museveni recently launched a new project funded by the UAE with the aim of advancing rights and opportunities for children in Uganda.

The two-year project will serve in Isingiro and Mbarara focusing on the children in the refugee camps and host communities. This was during the UWESO General Assembly that convened at Masuliita children’s village.

“I am happy to note that this project will go to refugees because the day we got this funding, is the day Uganda was trying to consolidate support for the refugees. I’am happy to be here to launch this project that will support the refugees, we wish it to make a difference in the life of life these communities”,” she said.

The First Lady urged the leaders of UWESO to think of extending support to the refugee communities, adding that this would help to make a difference in the country and would also attract funding for to UWESO because of their good methods of work..

“When I watch the refugee community especially in Africa, I wish that UWESO had taken the decision to support refugees because there was a time when Ugandans were refugees. My family and I were once refugees and we were taken care of very well by our host country in time God out of his goodness made this country stable and it is now helping other countries. We as UWESO must take it upon ourselves to add refugee children in Uganda, to our so that we become hand that bless to feed them and take them to school”,” she said.

Mrs Museveni also called upon the UWESO leaders to create a skills development area in Masuliita that would help skill the unemployed youths in the region and create for them jobs.

She further encouraged the women to keep serving vulnerable children, adding that they were a vessel that the Lord was using to reach out to the helpless. “The blessings that you give to others, God gives them back to you in Africa, not so many people want to serve other people. There are people who are able to help but they don’t think of helping, so the poor remain poor and the rich remain rich which has created a gap that we must fill”,”she said.

The Founder and Patron of UWESO also thanked NAADS for offering to partner with them and hoped that with their help, they would be able to multiply and increase their service to the vulnerable groups.

She appreciated the founders of UWESO like Joyce Mpanga who had served the organization for over 32 years since its establishment. She also gave a token of appreciation to the Chairperson of UWESO, Marble Kiggundu who had effortlessly served the organization for 8 years. She urged them to elect new leaders that have the UWESO love and spirit in their forth coming election.

The First Lady was also given a token of appreciation for her continued support to the organization amidst very many challenges faced.

The post First Lady urges UWESO to support child refugees, communities appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:.

