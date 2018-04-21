First photos from the Church wedding of Donald Duke’s daughter, Xerona to DJ Caise — Nigeria Today

First photos from the Church wedding of Donald Duke’s daughter, Xerona to DJ Caise

Xerona Church wedding

The church wedding of Xerona, daughter of former Cross Rivers state governor, Donald Duke to her fiance, Derin Phillips aka DJ Caise, took place at the Olive Tree Parish, RCCG Lagos.

Distinguished guests were present at the matrimonial event. Nigerian entertainers, Ice-Prince Zamani and Niyola were also present at the occasion.

See photos below:

