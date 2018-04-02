 First Photos of Teddy A And Bam Bam Surface After Eviction — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

First Photos of Teddy A And Bam Bam Surface After Eviction

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Teddy A and Bam Bam are the latest housemates to face the chopping block and the two are now out of the Big Brother house. Since their departure, there have been reactions from many who praised the duo for their exploits in the house and many looking forward to what they can do in the […]

The post First Photos of Teddy A And Bam Bam Surface After Eviction appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.