Fitbit to use Google Cloud to share medical data with doctors — Nigeria Today

Fitbit to use Google Cloud to share medical data with doctors
Fitbit will partner with Google Cloud in an effort to share users’ medical data directly with doctors as part of an ongoing effort to raise the company’s profile in the health care field.
The post Fitbit to use Google Cloud to share medical data with doctors appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!