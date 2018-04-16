 Five killed, 50 houses destroyed in Kogi communal clash - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Five killed, 50 houses destroyed in Kogi communal clash – The Punch

Five killed, 50 houses destroyed in Kogi communal clash
No fewer than five persons have been killed in Aloko-Oguma in the Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State following a communal clash in the community on Friday morning. The crisis also saw no fewer than 50 houses razed in what was described as a
