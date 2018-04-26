Five militias arrested in Nasarawa state — Nigeria Today

Five militias arrested in Nasarawa state

About five Militias has been arrested by the Nigerian Army in Nasarawa state during a joint operation with the police

A statement by the Army Director of Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, on Thursday said the militia members would be handed over to appropriate authority after the completion of ongoing investigation.

He said: “Troops of 177 Guards Battalion on 24 April 2018 in conjunction with the Nigerian Police while on raid operation in Ugyi town, Toto local government area of Nasarawa State arrested some suspected militias.

“The suspects who are all from Gbassa tribe of the state include Mr. James Job, Usman Unani, Samson Baba, Muhammad Sani and Dauda Gimba.

“Items recovered were one Daihatsu SUV jeep, seven motorcycles, six Dane guns, one locally made revolver pistol, four 9mm rounds of ammunition and a cartridge.

“Others were 26 daggers with names and phone numbers written on each, one sword, 40 pieces of customized regalia, a cash of N1,205 and assorted charms.

“Preliminary investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be handed over to the appropriate authority on completion of the investigation.

“The general public is once again reminded to report any suspicious movements to the law enforcement agents for necessary action.”

