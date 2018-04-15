Five women arrested for hawking, selling naira notes in Ogun — Nigeria Today

Five women arrested for hawking, selling naira notes in Ogun

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

No fewer than five women have been arrested by police in various parts of Ogun State for allegedly hawking and selling naira notes.

The suspects, who are all females, include Toyin Alegbe, Kehinde Akinbode, Shoneye Latifat, Kehinde Olanrewaju and Iyanuoluwa Shokunbi.

In a statement on Sunday by the spokesperson of Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested in Ijebu Ode, Sagamu and Abeokuta areas of the state during a sting operation jointly carried out by police operatives and officials of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday 12th and Friday 13th of April, respectively.

According to him, the operation was in line with the provisions of Section 21(1) of the CBN Act 2007 which made hawking, selling and abuse of naira notes a punishable offence.

Oyeyemi said various denominations of naira notes totalling N1,560,000 were recovered from the women, who he noted “were publicly exhibiting their illicit trades”.

“Meanwhile, State Commissioner of Police Ahmed Iliyasu has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Aminu Alhassan, to commence a full-scale investigation into the activities of the women suspects with a view of bringing to book others in their trade and prosecute them accordingly.

“The CP equally warned members of the public to desist from any act capable of soiling, abusing or destroying the naira, which is one of the symbols of our national identity. He therefore expressed his readiness to work with all government agencies to stamp out crime and criminality in the state,” the PPRO stated.

