 FLASH: Buhari Appoints Festus Keyamo ‘2019 Campaign Spokesperson’ — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FLASH: Buhari Appoints Festus Keyamo ‘2019 Campaign Spokesperson’

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Buhari Appoints Festus Keyamo Campaign Spokesperson, The Presidency revealed today, April 17 2018. Here’s Why Buhari Appointed Festus Keyamo for 2019 Elections.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This super post – FLASH: Buhari Appoints Festus Keyamo ‘2019 Campaign Spokesperson’ appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.