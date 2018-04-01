Flash! Sen. Bukola Saraki Declares For 2019 Presidency? — Nigeria Today

Flash! Sen. Bukola Saraki Declares For 2019 Presidency?

Saraki Declares For Presidency 2019. In a rather shocking turn of events, The Senate President of Nigeria, Abubakar Bukola Saraki has reportedly declared his interest to run for Presidency in 2019. Read details here.

This super post – Flash! Sen. Bukola Saraki Declares For 2019 Presidency? appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

