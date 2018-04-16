Flesh-eating bacteria epidemic continues to grow in Australia — Nigeria Today

Flesh-eating bacteria epidemic continues to grow in Australia
Cases of an infectious flesh-eating bug are on the rise in the southern Australian state of Victoria, with scientists unable to explain how it is spreading. The Buruli or Daintree ulcer causes an infection which results in severe destructive lesions of the skin and soft tissue, according to a study published in the Medical Journal […]
Comments
