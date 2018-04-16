 Flydubai marks Africa expansion with Kinshasa inaugural — Nigeria Today
Flydubai marks Africa expansion with Kinshasa inaugural

Dubai-based flydubai’s inaugural flight touched down today at N’djili Airport (Kinshasa International Airport – FIH).  flydubai will operate daily flights to N’djili Airport with an enroute stop in Entebbe. flydubai is the first national carrier for the UAE to create direct air links to the Congolese capital, Kinshasa and with the start of the service sees […]

