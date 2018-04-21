 Flying Eagles Edge Sierra Leone, Face Guinea Bissau In Next U-20 AFCON Qualifier - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Flying Eagles Edge Sierra Leone, Face Guinea Bissau In Next U-20 AFCON Qualifier – Complete Sports Nigeria

Flying Eagles Edge Sierra Leone, Face Guinea Bissau In Next U-20 AFCON Qualifier
By Adeboye Amosu: Nigeria's Flying Eagles will face Guinea Bissau in the First Round of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after they eliminated Sierra Leone on Saturday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. Got something to say? The let your

