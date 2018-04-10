FMDQ lists N100bn sovereign Sukuk bond for infrastructure development — Nigeria Today

FMDQ lists N100bn sovereign Sukuk bond for infrastructure development

The FMDQ OTC Securities and Exchange, on Tuesday listed the first sovereign Federal Government N100 billion Sukuk bond aimed at tackling infrastructure development on its platform. Patience Oniha, the Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO) said at the listing programme in Lagos. She said the seven-year bond at 16.47 per cent due by 2024, was packaged…

