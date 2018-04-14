 FoI Act Applicable To All States In Nigeria Appeal Court, Says Appeal Court. — Nigeria Today
FoI Act Applicable To All States In Nigeria Appeal Court, Says Appeal Court.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has ruled that Nigerian states have no powers to reject any requests filed under the Freedom of Information Act (FoI). The Court ruled that the requests for information, especially around public expenditure, under the FoI, are made in public interest and should be honoured […]

