FoI Act Applicable To All States In Nigeria Appeal Court, Says Appeal Court. — Nigeria Today

FoI Act Applicable To All States In Nigeria Appeal Court, Says Appeal Court.
The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has ruled that Nigerian states have no powers to reject any requests filed under the Freedom of Information Act (FoI). The Court ruled that the requests for information, especially around public expenditure, under the FoI, are made in public interest and should be honoured […]
The post FoI Act Applicable To All States In Nigeria Appeal Court, Says Appeal Court. appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!