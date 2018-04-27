 Food Security: Kenya moves to empower farmers with sci-tech — Nigeria Today
Food Security: Kenya moves to empower farmers with sci-tech

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Kenya | 0 comments

Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Friday that his government would use science and technology to empower farmers as part of the efforts to achieve food security and nutrition. The president said this at the opening of Accelerated Value Chain Development (AVCD) National Conference in Nairobi. Kenyatta said the new approach would enhance agricultural productivity by targeting small scale farmers with new technologies.

