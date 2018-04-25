Footage Of Toronto Van Attack Guy Being Taken Down As Motive Becomes Clearer [Video] — Nigeria Today

Footage Of Toronto Van Attack Guy Being Taken Down As Motive Becomes Clearer [Video]

As more details surrounding Alek Minassian emerge, investigators are beginning to get a clearer idea of what led the Toronto man to plough a van into a crowd, killing 10 and injuring another 15.

Something else that is clear is the difference between Canadian and American law enforcement, because the video of Alek being taken down doesn’t involve a single gunshot.

That’s despite Alek repeatedly stating that he had a gun on him, and begging police to kill him.

Some footage of the moment he was cuffed:

Compare that to America, where unarmed people (usually black men) are routinely gunned down.

Minassian has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder and appeared briefly in court yesterday.

VICE took a closer look at what motives Alek might have had:

The closest we have to any indication of a motive comes in the form of a Facebook post that appeared to be written shortly before the attack which links Minassian to the online community known as “incels” and heaps praise on mass murderer Elliot Rodger. The post states that the “Incel Rebellion has already begun” and alludes to “Chads” and “Stacys” which is slang in many online corners, including the alt-right, for attractive non-socially awkward people. His post read: “Private (Recruit) Minassian Infantry 00010, wishing to speak to Sgt. 4chan please. C23249161,” reads the post. “The Incel Rebellion has already begun! We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys! All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!”

In case you’re wondering who exactly Elliot Rodgers is, he’d be the prick who killed seven people (including himself) in California back in 2014.

He made his reasons clear in a video he posted to YouTube before his shooting rampage, placing the blame for the attack on women who had rejected him.

Again, you wonder why #MenAreTrash won’t go away.

As for that ‘incel movement’, it consists of “men who believe that the reason they can’t get laid is women and is incredibly misogynistic”.

Yeah, the reason you can’t get laid is women, and how they have no interest in sleeping with a piece of shit.

Here’s more on Alek’s life up to this point:

…the man went to Seneca College from 2011 to this year. …during his time at Seneca College, Minassian was a wizard with technology but also was immensely socially awkward. The story reads that Minassian “barely spoke, barely functioned, and had difficulty controlling tics.” The story adds that he had no strong political or religious views…

In a Facebook post, a man named Alexander Alexandrovitch says that he attended Thornlea Secondary School with Minassian… “He was mentally unstable back then,” reads Alenndrovitch’s post. “He was known to meow like a cat and try to bite people, this is one sad and confusing story. Alek Minassian was never intentionally violent but today’s act was deliberate.”

We’ve all meowed in our time, but when combined with the biting it’s not a good look.

This probably further damaged his fragile ego, too:

Minassian had a brief stint in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year, VICE News learned. He joined on August 23. According to a statement from Canada’s Department of National Defence, though, Minassian asked to leave 16 days into 13-week basic training.

There’s nothing wrong with being socially awkward, but when you drive a van into a crowd of people with intent to kill your life is fair game for ridicule.

[source:vice]

