Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossip This Evening — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossip This Evening
LONDON EVENING STANDARD
- Antonio Conte may have spent this season launching a thinly-veiled criticism of Chelsea’s financial approach but it is not about to change soon, with his successor potentially set for a tighter budget.
MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS
- Alexis Sanchez has aimed a fresh dig at Arsenal as he questioned their winning mentality and history ahead of Manchester United’s game against Arsene Wenger’s side at the weekend.
- Real Madrid have set their sights on Man City’s Leroy Sane, Kevin De Bruyne , Raheem Sterling and John Stones, as well as eyeing Liverpool ace Mo Salah, although clearly they will not try to sign all of them. City will meet any attempt to prise away any of their front-line stars with a firm refusal – and Real will be told that their main men are not available at any price.
LIVERPOOL ECHO
- Everton are looking at the South American transfer market for potential summer signings.
NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE
- Rafa Benitez has indicated that Newcastle United’s clutch of returning loan stars will have to move back to the club’s Academy when they return to the club at the start of next month.
- Mike Ashley is understood to be ready to tell potential Newcastle United suitors that any nine-figure offer for the club this summer should “start with a four”.
- Curtis Good is hoping to get another chance in English football when he leaves Newcastle United this summer.
SUNDERLAND ECHO
- Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain has defended his decision to sell goalkeeper Vito Mannone last summer.
BIRMINGHAM MAIL
- Aston Villa have been tipped to try for QPR’s Massimo Luongo once again this summer if they clinch promotion to the Premier League.
- Olympiakos are readying a bid of €3m for West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu this summer, according to reports in the Greek press.
THE SENTINEL
- Paul Lambert has had a meeting with his players and looked into the whites of their eyes to ensure they are ready to try and pull Premier League survival out of the fire.
- Port Vale striker Dan Turner has the potential to be a success at Vale Park, says captain and top scorer Tom Pope.
THE DAILY ECHO
- Sofiane Boufal remained absent from training today amid rumours of a bust-up with manager Mark Hughes.
LEICESTER MERCURY
- Leicester boss Claude Puel has pledged to show Robert Huth the utmost respect for his achievements with the club, and he has hinted he may give the German defender a game before the end of the season. The 33-year-old is out of contract this summer and has not featured in the first team this season.
YORKSHIRE EVENING POST
- Pablo Hernandez is poised to sign a new two-year contract with Leeds United, the YEP understands.
THE ARGUS
- Dale Stephens is happy his Premier League dream has been fulfilled with Albion – after pushing for a move to Burnley.
IPSWICH STAR
- Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has revealed that he plans to appoint a new Blues boss “towards the end of May or early in June”.
HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER
- Huddersfield Town have been linked with a summer move for Club Brugge and Belgium international winger Anthony Limbombe, according to latest press reports.
