Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening — Nigeria Today

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

The representative of Napoli midfielder Jorginho claims his client is set for a Premier League move this summer, with Liverpool having reportedly been linked with the player.

Wolves are pondering an end-of-season move for Dundee ‘keeper Scott Bain, according to reports in the British press.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti has revealed Man Utd are interested in signing him this summer.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Former Liverpool striker Ian Rush says he wants Mo Salah to break his 34-year-old Reds scoring record in this season’s Champions League final.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Jurgen Klopp thinks Mo Salah’s season took off when he scored the late penalty that sent Egypt to the World Cup.

Henry Onyekuru has reportedly returned to Anderlecht to finish the season after recovering from a long-term knee problem.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez says Chelsea loanee Kenedy has helped bring confidence back to his previously struggling side.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Sunderland striker Ashley Fletcher has revealed the flood of criticism he has faced since joining the struggling Wearsiders.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Hull defender Ola Aina, who is on loan at the KC Stadium from Chelsea, is adamant the Tigers will stay in the Championship this campaign.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Leicester holding midfielder Wilfred Ndidi says he is not thinking about a future away from the King Power next season.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST

Swansea have joined Everton and West Ham in the race to sign highly-rated Porto frontman Moussa Marega.

GET WEST LONDON

Fulham striker Lucas Piazon – who is on a season-long loan from Chelsea – has admitted he would be happy to remain at Craven Cottage this summer.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Defender Daniel Pinillos claims he didn’t even know Nottingham Forest had won two European Cups when he signed for the club.

THE PINK UN

Norwich boss Daniel Farke is in no doubt forward Dennis Srbeny will break his scoring duck soon after joining the club from SC Paderborn in January.

EVENING GAZETTE

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman has praised Ashley Fletcher after the on-loan Middlesbrough forward finally scored his first goal for the Black Cats on the weekend.

THE BOLTON NEWS

Bolton ‘keeper Ben Alnwick has confirmed he will put pen to paper on a new deal at the Macron this summer.

READING POST

New Reading manager Paul Clement says the reason he brought Nigel Gibbs and Karl Halabi back to the Madejski stadium was he wanted to finalise his coaching team for the long term.

