Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening — Nigeria Today

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Real Madrid have asked to be kept informed of three Manchester United players’ movements ahead of the summer transfer window – David de Gea, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial. Gareth Bale is believed to be among the players Real have offered United first refusal on.

French outlet RMC report Manchester United are ready to launch a £26m bid for Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Harry Kane says Tottenham must win the FA Cup and qualify for the Champions League for this season to be regarded as a success.

West Ham youngster Declan Rice is “the next John Terry” and likely to attract serious interest in the summer, says Jamie Redknapp.

St Mirren boss Jack Ross has emerged as a possible candidate to take charge at Charlton.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed Mohamed Salah is his PFA Player of the Season.

Liverpool teenager Conor Masterson could be named on the bench for Wednesday night’s Champions League quarter-final with Manchester City.

Everton winger Kevin Mirallas’ tumultuous season took another dramatic twist after he and the rest of the Olympiakos team were fined €400,000 and ordered to go on holiday.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Gent’s Nigerian winger Moses Simon.

Newcastle have continuously been linked with Besiktas midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup – who is available on a free transfer this summer – but reports suggest the Turkish champions are preparing to offer him a new deal.

THE SENTINEL

Bojan remains patient but confident that he can rediscover his best form.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Mike Garlick is intent on being Burnley chairman for at least the next five years, despite talk of a takeover at Turf Moor.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Vicente Iborra is targeting a Europa League return with Leicester City.

WEST LONDON SPORT

QPR midfielder Massimo Luongo is optimistic his recent scoring streak can help take his overall game to new heights.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Watford fans have urged Gareth Southgate to give former Derby County ace Will Hughes a chance to force his way into the England squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Tom Lawrence showed signs of the player he can be in the second half against Preston, according to Derby County manager Gary Rowett.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Former Nottingham Forest striker James Demetriou says his time at the City Ground was “probably my favourite year of football to date”.

Former Nottingham Forest managers Steve Cotterill, Steve McClaren and Mark Warburton are among the bookies’ early favourites to take on the Northampton Town job.

WALES ONLINE

Sevilla manager Vincenzo Montella has revealed Roque Mesa has played less than he expected since his January loan switch from Swansea City – but hinted he sees a future for the midfielder in Spain beyond this season.

WIGAN EVENING POST

Skipper Sam Morsy insists Wigan Athletic are ‘still in total control’ of the League One promotion picture – despite suffering a ‘kick in the teeth’ at Portsmouth on Easter Monday.

IPSWICH STAR

Ipswich Town legend George Burley believes the club should do everything they can to appoint Tony Mowbray as the next manager and balks at the suggestion a limited budget should mean limited ambition.

Former Ipswich Town striker Shefki Kuqi is officially throwing his hat in the ring to be the club’s next manager, the Ipswich Star understands.

THE STAR

Joey Pelupessy is convinced Sheffield Wednesday are heading in the right direction under manager Jos Luhukay.

BRISTOL POST

Wolves and Stoke City have joined Bristol City the race for Celtic goalkeeper Scott Brian this summer, according to reports.

EVENING TIMES

Former Celtic manager Martin O’Neill has backed Brendan Rodgers to take the club on to a higher European level.

Clint Hill admits he faces a big decision on his future in football after agreeing a deal with Carlisle United until the end of the campaign following his release from Rangers.

