Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening — Nigeria Today

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United are interested in Partizan Belgrade defender Svetozar Markovic. It is understood Serbian scout Budimir Vujacic has contacted Partizan on behalf of United to register their interest in 18-year-old Markovic after he made his career debut last month.

Manchester United have taken Slovenian goalkeeper Zan-Luk Leban on trial.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Christian Eriksen’s agent has expressed his surprise at Harry Kane’s desperation to claim last week’s disputed goal at Stoke City.

Joe Cole has revealed he wants to return to Chelsea in the future and become part of the club’s coaching set-up.

Petr Cech says Arsenal “belong in the Champions League”.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Sam Allardyce has outlined his plans for Everton’s squad reshaping this summer – and has indicated that departures will play even more of a significant role than signings.

Allardyce has also spoken to Wayne Rooney this week – and underlined that there is absolutely no problem between the pair, despite the Everton forward’s unhappy reaction to being hauled off early in last weekend’s Merseyside derby.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Sunderland are waiting for a response after offering rising stars Joel Asoro and Josh Maja new long-term contracts – with Chris Coleman warning the pair they could go ‘backwards’ if they move elsewhere and return to U23 football.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Chris Coleman believes Sunderland’s dramatic downturn was difficult to foresee after it was revealed several players will avoid a further pay cut should the club suffer successive relegations.

EXPRESS & STAR

Nuno Espirito Santo has hailed his unsung Wolves heroes as he stated there’s plenty of room for improvement for his table-topping side.

THE SENTINEL

Port Vale boss Neil Aspin says he’s not being distracted by the possibility of the club being sold as he concentrates on ensuring safety in the Football League.

THE DAILY ECHO

Mark Hughes has refused to speculate on how many points Saints will need to survive, but is confident it will be significantly less than 40.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Hull boss Nigel Adkins has told Allan McGregor that he wants the veteran goalkeeper to still be a key figure in his plans for 2018/19 after a resurgent campaign at the KCOM Stadium.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray revealed he tried to sign Billy Bodin from tomorrow’s opponents Bristol Rovers during the January transfer window.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Steve Cook believes Nathan Ake has proved to be the defensive buy of the season, describing as “a snip” the £20million Cherries paid for him.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST

Swansea City stalwart Angel Rangel accepts his future could lie away from the club as he plans to continue his playing career beyond the end of the season.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST

Paul Heckingbottom said speculation about his future as head coach had “surprised everyone” at Leeds United as he insisted he would be given the chance to take the club’s squad into next season.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Nottingham Forest will have to fork out more than £5m for Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott IF they target him this summer, according to Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

Shola Ameobi is yet to decide whether to call time on an illustrious career, and says he will take stock on his future in the summer.

IPSWICH STAR

Mick McCarthy was back at Ipswich Town’s training ground yesterday morning to say his goodbyes.

THE STAR

Sean Clare’s future at Sheffield Wednesday is looking increasingly uncertain as discussions continue to drag on over a new contract. Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has insisted he will only comment on events at boardroom level “when the time is right”, preferring to focus on his team’s push for the Championship play-offs instead.

