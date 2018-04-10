Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Marcus Rashford is becoming increasingly disillusioned at not starting enough games for Manchester United.

Tottenham expect to break into the top 10 of European football’s money league when they move into their new stadium at White Hart Lane next season.

Andy Carroll is fit again for West Ham’s final six games of the season.

Chelsea stars are split over whether an FA Cup win would save their season as top-four hopes all but vanish.

Doomed West Brom are set to lose Salomon Rondon this summer as they face an exodus of stars on buy-out clauses.

Gareth Bale has been mocked for his transfer fee by one of Real Madrid’s former managers, Jorge Valdano.

Pep Guardiola has vowed there will be no revenge attack for the way Liverpool fans trashed Manchester City’s team coach at Anfield last week.

Watford have beaten Arsenal and Spurs in the race to sign highly-rated England kid Ben Wilmot from Stevenage.

Pep Guardiola has been dealt a major blow after a referee he criticised just days ago was put in charge of Manchester City’s vital Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Joe Hart is still in love with football despite his erratic form at West Ham.

Salomon Rondon can leave West Brom for £16.5m this summer, when the club’s likely relegation to the Championship is confirmed.

The post Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

