Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning — Nigeria Today

Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning
- Arsene Wenger is set to be offered the chance to join PSG – as president of the French side, with Thomas Tuchel as first-team coach.
- Antonio Conte’s departure from Chelsea is being delayed as the Italian is owed a huge £10m pay-off if he is sacked by the Blues.
- Marouane Fellaini is being chased by as many as six clubs, with PSG, Juventus and West Ham among them.
- Max Allegri, Leonardo Jardim and Brendan Rodgers are all likely to be interviewed by Arsenal as they seek a replacement for Arsene Wenger.
- Arsenal are set to fight Chelsea for the signature of Max Allegri, with the departing Arsene Wenger being eyed by PSG.
- Pep Guardiola wants to boost his title-winning Manchester City side by signing Thiago Alcantara and Jorginho for a combined £135m this summer.
- Arsenal have spoken to Luis Enrique about replacing Arsene Wenger, with Max Allegri and Brendan Rodgers also on the Gunners’ radar.
- Arsene Wenger was paid £11m to stand down one year early with the club desperate to return to the Champions League.
- Following the announcement he is to leave Arsenal at the end of the season, Arsene Wenger is set to open talks with PSG and his former club Monaco.
- Tottenham want Manchester United keeper Sam Johnstone as back-up to Hugo Lloris this season, should Michel Vorm leave the club.
- Jose Mourinho will not stand in Anthony Martial’s way if the forward decides he wants to leave Manchester United this summer.
- PSG are confident they can beat Manchester United in the race for the signature of Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon.
- Watford are keen to sign Lyon centre-half Mouctar Diakhaby, who has also been watched by Manchester City, Chelsea and Everton.
- Arsenal will begin the process of sounding out the successor to Arsene Wenger as early as this week.
- Stoke are in talks with PSG about ripping up Jese Rodriguez’s loan deal after his failure to attend training.
The post Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!