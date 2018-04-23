Forex, oil price volatility top 2018 business risks — KPMG - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Forex, oil price volatility top 2018 business risks — KPMG – Vanguard



Vanguard Forex, oil price volatility top 2018 business risks — KPMG

Vanguard

By Prince Okafor. KPMG Nigeria has said that Foreign Exchange (Forex) and crude oil price volatility are among the top ten risks for Nigerian businesses in 2018, even as the nation's business environment shows encouraging signs of improvement through …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

