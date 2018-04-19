 Forgery: Court orders substituted service of charge on UK-based investigator - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Forgery: Court orders substituted service of charge on UK-based investigator – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Forgery: Court orders substituted service of charge on UK-based investigator
Vanguard
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri ABUJA—The Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, issued order for substituted service of criminal summons on a self acclaimed United Kingdom-based private investigator, Chief Victor Uwajeh. Uwajeh, who was accused of attempting
'Fraud': Court orders substituted service on exEFCC investigatorBlueprint newspapers Limited (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.