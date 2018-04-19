Forgery: Court orders substituted service of charge on UK-based investigator — Nigeria Today

Forgery: Court orders substituted service of charge on UK-based investigator

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—The Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, issued order for substituted service of criminal summons on a self acclaimed United Kingdom-based private investigator, Chief Victor Uwajeh.

Uwajeh, who was accused of attempting to obtain money through fraudulent means from Senator Andy Uba, who is representing Anambra South Senatorial District, is facing a four-count charge the Federal Government preferred against him.

At the resumed sitting on the matter, government lawyer, Mr. Abubakar Alilu, told the court that the defendant had severally evaded service of the charge on him.

The charge borders on forgery, impersonation and fraud.

Alilu informed the court that a baliff that went with a policeman to effect the service at Uwajeh’s residence in Abuja, was almost shot by security men at the premises.

“One of the bailiffs went to the address of the defendant at 9, Jesse Jackson Street, Asokoro and was almost shot by the policemen guarding his house.

“The defendant is aware of this matter. His counsel had pleaded that he travelled to the United States and that once he returns he would appear in court.

“But my lord since then the defendant has failed to make himself available for trial. I know that it is not yet ripe to make an application for a bench warrant. However, I will apply under section 124 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act for leave of court to paste a copy of the criminal summon in a conspicuous part in the premises where he resides”, the prosecution added.

After he had listened to Federal Government’s lawyer, Justice John Tsoho, granted the request.

The judge, however, wondered why someone that the state wants to bring to justice would be shielded from prosecution by agents of the same government.

The case was, subsequently, adjourned till May 21.

Uwajeh was said to have been indicted by an investigation a crack team from the Nigerian Police Force conducted on a petition that was written to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, by Senator Uba.

The embattled lawmaker had in his petition, accused Uwajeh of attempting to use bogus and illegally procured documents to extort money from him.

Nevertheless, the defendant insisted that Senator Uba engaged his services for an assignment in the United Kingdom Border Agency and in the United States of America.

Uwajeh said he previously dragged Uba to court over his alleged refusal to pay him the debt of £1.9million that was remaining from their agreed fee.

In the said suit, the defendant accused Uba of parading fake academic credentials.

He said he got details of Uba’s alleged dubious qualifications from documents he was exposed to while he worked as a private investigator for the lawmaker.

