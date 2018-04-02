 Former Anambra Chief Judge, Justice Jideofor Okoli is dead — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Former Anambra Chief Judge, Justice Jideofor Okoli is dead

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A former Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Chuka Jideofor Okoli is dead. Speaking in confidence to newsmen in Awka, a close relative to the legal luminary said: “Justice Okoli passed away in the early hours of Easter Sunday. “He remains an icon in the annals of the judiciary in Nigeria. He was incorruptible during […]

Former Anambra Chief Judge, Justice Jideofor Okoli is dead

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.