Former #BBNaija housemate, Bisola reminisces one year after her time in the house — Nigeria Today

Former #BBNaija housemate, Bisola reminisces one year after her time in the house

Nigerian actress, singer, Bisola Aiyeola, simply known as Bisola, left the Big Brother Naija house one year ago and now reflects on how her experiences have changed her life.

According to the Temple Music artiste, thinking about it, she never thought in her wildest dreams how the “hype surrounding everything we were doing and how our lives were going to change.”

She put her thoughts in a hearty Instagram post to her fans where she paid glowing tributes to her handlers, pan-African talent agency, Temple Management Company (TMC), for their huge role in her post-BBN career trajectory.

Bisola wrote, “Today is a birthday of sorts for me. One year ago, I left the Big Brother House as runner-up and set upon a path that has been beyond my wildest dreams. People always ask me about my time in the house, but the truth is none of us imagined the hype surrounding everything we were doing and how our lives were going to change. It still takes me by surprise when I travel around The world and people come up to me to wish me well and sometimes even quote things I said from a year ago.

“I went into the house with just one purpose which was to reach as many people and showcase my talent.

“When I think of the things that my Big Brother experience has allowed me to do in the past 12 months, it is difficult to do so without overwhelming gratitude. It has connected me to my beautiful family, @thetemplecompany. It has allowed me greater selection in the kind of projects I do. It has given me the opportunity to add my voice to the plight of our young girls who have the smallest voices in our country. Most importantly, it has allowed me to be closer to all of you. I thank @multichoice_africa , @payporte, and @dstvnigeria for the life-changing opportunity. I thank My mother, my sister @Adunola.a, my daughter Leyla for their constant support.

“I thank you @biodunstephen And @thetemplecompany for always having my back. I thank each and every one of you for continuing to tolerate my craziness and allowing me to be myself. Trust me when I say you ain’t seen nothing yet! I love you all. #NaTheWorkWeDeyDo#BeTheMovement #TMC #TMPL #BBNaija.

Read » Former #BBNaija housemate, Bisola reminisces one year after her time in the house on YNaija

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

