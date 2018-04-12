Former BBNaija Winnerr Efe apologises to fan in new appreciation posts — Nigeria Today

Former BBNaija Winnerr Efe apologises to fan in new appreciation posts

Former Big Brother Naija 2017 winner Efe, has in a new appreciation post apologised to his fans who he may have wronged and also sent out an appreciation note to fans and brands all over Africa who have shown him support so far.

He also used the opportunity to apologize to all those he might have offended in one way or another.

Efe wrote:

“Thank you Multichoice Nigeria, @dstvnigeria , @GOTvng, @Payporte, and @BigBroNaija for giving me the rare opportunity of showcasing my talent and achieving my dreams.

“Thank you Nigeria and to my fans in Africa and the whole world… i am truly grateful for your enormous support. You’ve gotten me to where i am today. God bless you all. April 9th would forever be a special day in my life.



“I also want to use this opportunity to say… i’m sorry to those i may have offended knowingly and unknowingly in one way or the other. God bless you too.



“Always put me in your prayers. God bless.”

This post is coming just few months after he blasted fans who say they regret voting for him cos he hasn’t lived up to their expectations.

In response, he wrote:

“For all those saying they regret voting for me, i entertained you and your money expired the day the show ended. #AmSorryAmWinningEp

“Thank you to those who have been 1000% with me from day one… your genuine support has kept me thus far through God’s grace… keep supporting the music… so we keep winning… #AmSorryAmWinningEp”.

Efe is not the only one appreciating fans a year after the BBNaija 2017 See Gobe edition ended. One of the housemates and runner-up at the edition, Bisola, also penned down an appreciation letter in which she described how far she’s come since the show ended.

She wrote:

”Hey fam!

Today is a birthday of sorts for me. One year ago, I left the Big Brother House as runner-up and set upon a path that has been beyond my wildest dreams.

People always ask me about my time in the house, but truth is none of us imagined the hype surrounding everything we were doing and how our lives were going to change.

It still takes me by surprise when I travel around The world and people come up to me to wish me well and sometimes even quote things I said from a year ago.

I went into the house with just one purpose which was to reach as many people and showcase my talent.

When I think of the things that my Big Brother experience has allowed me to do in the past 12 months, it is difficult to do so without overwhelming gratitude.

It has connected me to my beautiful family, @thetemplecompany. It has allowed me greater selection in the kind of projects I do.

It has given me the opportunity to add my voice to the plight of our young girls who have the smallest voices in our country.

Most importantly, it has allowed me to be closer to all of you. I thank @multichoice_africa , @payporte and @dstvnigeria for the life-changing opportunity. I thank My mother, my sister @Adunola.a ,My daughter Leyla for their constant support.

I thank you @biodunstephen And @thetemplecompany for always having my back. I thank each and every one of you for continuing to tolerate my craziness and allowing me to be myself.

Trust me when I say you ain’t seen nothing yet! I love you all”.

