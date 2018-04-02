Former bread seller reconnects with her past as Rihanna - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Former bread seller reconnects with her past as Rihanna – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Former bread seller reconnects with her past as Rihanna
Pulse Nigeria
Olajumoke continued her rise to more fame at the Arise Fashion Week alongside Tinie Tempah. Published: 02.04.2018; Ayodele Johnson. Print; eMail · Olajumoke Orisaguna was led on a runway by British rapper, Tinie Tempah. play. Olajumoke Orisaguna was …
Olajumoke Orisaguna Looks Great As She Models At Arise Fashion Week
Olajumoke: the bread seller story
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!