Former CAN chairman becomes Bishop of Faith Chapel — Nigeria Today

Former CAN chairman becomes Bishop of Faith Chapel
Pastor David Omorinoye, a former Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Irepodun LGA of Kwara, has been ordained the first Bishop of the Bible Faith Evangelical Mission Inc. Omorinoye, a Senior Pastor of the church, was decorated with the paraphernalia of office as Bishop on Tuesday at the church’s headquarters in Omu-Aran. The […]
The post Former CAN chairman becomes Bishop of Faith Chapel appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!