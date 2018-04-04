Former Chelsea Assistant Manager Ray Wilkins Dies Aged 61 — Nigeria Today

Former Chelsea Assistant Manager Ray Wilkins Dies Aged 61

Former Chelsea Assistant Manager Ray Wilkins has passed away at the age of 61.

The ex-Chelsea and Manchester United star suffered a cardiac arrest last week and spent his final days in an induced coma at a hospital in south London.

Wilkins played for 12 clubs during his career, winning the FA Cup with United in 1983 and the Scottish title with Rangers in 1989.

Capped 84 times for England, the former midfielder is most commonly associated with Chelsea, having spent six years there as a player as well as having numerous stints as assistant manager and one as caretaker boss.

“I’m devastated to receive this sad news of my former team mate Ray Wilkins,” wrote former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton on Twitter. “A great footballer and well respected by the players rip a very sad day for me only laughing together a few weeks ago.”

The post Former Chelsea Assistant Manager Ray Wilkins Dies Aged 61 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

