Former Chelsea’s Coach, Ray Wilkins Passes On — Nigeria Today

Former Chelsea’s Coach, Ray Wilkins Passes On

The football world was thrown into mourning Wednesday as news broke of the death of former Chelsea, Manchester United and England great Ray Wilkins, 61. Wilkins, who was also one-time assistant manager at Chelsea, died after suffering cardiac arrest. His death was confirmed by his former clubs Manchester United and Chelsea on their verified Twitter […]

The post Former Chelsea’s Coach, Ray Wilkins Passes On appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

