Former cop accused of killing State witness granted bail - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

Former cop accused of killing State witness granted bail – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Former cop accused of killing State witness granted bail
Independent Online
PORT ELIZABETH – Former police Constable Walter Francis, who allegedly planned the execution of a State witness in a gang-related murder trial, was granted bail in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Friday. Francis brought the bail application on …
Court Rules Teenager in Shooting Plot Should Get Bail
Murder accused farmer granted R50 000 bail
11-year-old boy allegedly broke bail conditions to go to the circus
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!