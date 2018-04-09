Former government employees want tribunal to determine their retirement benefits - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Former government employees want tribunal to determine their retirement benefits – The Standard
Former government employees want tribunal to determine their retirement benefits
The Standard
More than 200 former bank and Government employees have asked a court to compel the Treasury Cabinet secretary to appoint a tribunal to determine their pension claims. The retirees, through lawyer Titus Koceyo, argue that Henry Rotich's failure to …
